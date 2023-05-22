Greenlawn hit-and-run: Suffolk police searching for driver who injured William Thomas of Huntington

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a man earlier this month in Greenlawn.

Suffolk County police said William Thomas, 24, of Huntington, was walking north in the roadway on Park Avenue near Hofstra Drive at about 5 a.m. on May 4 when he was struck. The area has no sidewalks.

He was transported by Greenlawn Rescue to Huntington Hospital, where police said he was treated for “serious injuries.”

The status of his recovery was unknown Monday. Police did not have any information on the vehicle that struck him.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also submit tips by using a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips — or can submit tips online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential, police said — and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.