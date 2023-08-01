Paul Benjamin of Central Islip struck and killed by hit-and-run driver, police say

A Central Islip man was struck and killed Monday by a motorist who then fled the scene, Suffolk police said.

Paul Benjamin, 68, was walking in the roadway at the intersection of Carleton Avenue and Elmore Street in Central Islip when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

Benjamin was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives are searching for the driver of the SUV, who fled the scene southbound on Carleton Avenue, police said. No further information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.