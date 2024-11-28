3 pedestrians killed on Long Island roadways in less than 24 hours

Two people struck and killed Wednesday afternoon and evening were the second and third pedestrians to die on Long Island roadways in less than 24 hours.

Nassau police said a woman they did not immediately identify was hit at 6:58 p.m. by a 2008 Volkswagen in Freeport. as she crossed Merrick Road near Henry Street.

The victim, 51, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The Volkswagen's driver remained at the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Just over an hour before, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Eisenhower Avenue in Brentwood, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The victim, whose name, age and gender were not immediately released, was hit about 5:40 p.m. by a 2012 Acura after its driver attempted a left turn from Eisenhower onto Suffolk Avenue, police said. And at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in Bohemia, a Central Islip woman, Joan Foley, 51, was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run as she attempted to cross Veterans Memorial Highway. Police did not give a description of the driver who fled or the vehicle.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the pedestrian's death in Brentwood to call the third squad at 631-854-8352. Anyone with information about the Central Islip hit and run should call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.