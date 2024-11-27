Long IslandCrime

Woman killed crossing Veterans Highway; police search for hit-and-run driver

Investigators probe the scene of a deadly hit and run...

Investigators probe the scene of a deadly hit and run on Veterans Memorial Highway at 5th Avenue in Bohemia on Wednesday. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning while crossing Veterans Highway in Bohemia, Suffolk police said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was struck at 5:15 a.m. by a vehicle heading west at Fifth Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene, police said. Police did not give a description of the vehicle.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. 

Veterans Highway was closed in both directions in the vicinity of the crash Wednesday morning. The highway remained closed as of 11 a.m.; there was no estimate on when it may reopen. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Suffolk Police Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

