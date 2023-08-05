Two pedestrians killed by hit-and-run driver in Farmingville, Suffolk police say

Police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left two pedestrians dead in Farmingville on Friday night, according to Suffolk police.

Ekrem Sahinbey Polat, 27, and Battal Koc, 38, were crossing the street in front of a shopping plaza on Horseblock Road near Abner Drive at about 11:20 p.m. when they were struck by a driver in a light colored SUV, police said.

The motorist was heading northwest on Horseblock Road and took off after the crash, police said.

Polat, of Middle Island, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Koc, of Bay Shore, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

Detective are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.