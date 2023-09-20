Cops: Carl Goode of Bay Shore accused of using pepper spray in Commack Marshalls

Suffolk County police charged a Bay Shore man with discharging pepper spray Tuesday inside a Marshalls department store in Commack, leaving 10 people in need of treatment, police said.

Officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to the store on Henry Street after the man walked in discharged the pepper spray at 6:40 p.m., Suffolk Police said. The suspect, identified as Carl Goode, 57, was taken into custody, police said.

Nine people were evaluated at the scene by first responders, with one transported to Huntington Hospital. Another person who had been exposed to the pepper spray called 911 from their home. That person was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. The hospitalized victims were treated and released, police said.The others declined further medical treatment.

Goode was charged with unlawfully possessing noxious material and criminal nuisance. He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip Wednesday, police said.

The investigation is continuing, the police said.