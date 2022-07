Security photos of two men who Suffolk police said stole merchandise from a South Huntington store were released Friday to the public.

The unidentified men entered Abercrombie and Fitch in the Walt Whitman Mall on Aug. 1, placed bottles of cologne and shirts in a bag, police said, and then walked out without paying.

Investigators asked anyone who knows who they are to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Rewards of as much as $5,000 may be issued.