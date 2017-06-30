Police: 2 drivers arrested after Long Island Expressway pursuit

Two Queens men were arrested after leading police on a lengthy pursuit on the westbound Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County early Friday, Suffolk police said.

Arrested were Robert Richards, 32, of Springfield Gardens, and Donzel Raywhyte, 28, of Arverne, police said.

Richards was charged with reckless driving and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, while Raywhyte was charged with three counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and false personation.

Both men face arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip — Richards on Friday, Raywhyte on Saturday. It was not clear if either had counsel.

Police said Highway Patrol Bureau Sgt. Peter Clancy “observed” Richards driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra “erratically” on the westbound LIE near Exit 62 at about 2 a.m. and attempted to make a vehicle stop on the car.

But, police said, Richards fled and began weaving through traffic, as did Raywhyte, an acquaintance of Richards who police said was also in the vicinity driving a Chevrolet.

Near Exit 52 in Dix Hills, police said Highway Patrol Officer Robert Scudellari deployed spiked “stop strips” — which stopped the Chevrolet.

Police said the Nissan was stopped not long after by Clancy.

Additional details of the incident were not immediately available.