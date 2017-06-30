Long IslandCrime

Police: 2 drivers arrested after Long Island Expressway pursuit

Suffolk County police arrested two drivers early Friday, June 30,...

Suffolk County police arrested two drivers early Friday, June 30, 2017, on the Long Island Expressway after a pursuit. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Two Queens men were arrested after leading police on a lengthy pursuit on the westbound Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County early Friday, Suffolk police said.

Arrested were Robert Richards, 32, of Springfield Gardens, and Donzel Raywhyte, 28, of Arverne, police said.

Richards was charged with reckless driving and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, while Raywhyte was charged with three counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and false personation.

Both men face arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip — Richards on Friday, Raywhyte on Saturday. It was not clear if either had counsel.

Police said Highway Patrol Bureau Sgt. Peter Clancy “observed” Richards driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra “erratically” on the westbound LIE near Exit 62 at about 2 a.m. and attempted to make a vehicle stop on the car.

But, police said, Richards fled and began weaving through traffic, as did Raywhyte, an acquaintance of Richards who police said was also in the vicinity driving a Chevrolet.

Near Exit 52 in Dix Hills, police said Highway Patrol Officer Robert Scudellari deployed spiked “stop strips” — which stopped the Chevrolet.

Police said the Nissan was stopped not long after by Clancy.

Additional details of the incident were not immediately available.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?