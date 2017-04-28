Police looking for man who robbed Bank of America in Kings Park

Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect in the Friday robbery of a Bank of America in Kings Park.

There were no injuries.

Police said a man entered the bank on St. Johnland Road at 11:45 a.m., displayed a note and verbally demanded cash. The teller complied and gave the suspect money from the drawer before the robber fled on foot, police said.

The suspect was described as in his late 20s and about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build, police said. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, jeans and sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the major case unit at 631-852-6555 or Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.