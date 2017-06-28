Long IslandCrime

Police: Bellmore man arrested after selling stolen goods

Brian Tierney, 23, of Bellmore, was arrested Tuesday, June 27,...

Brian Tierney, 23, of Bellmore, was arrested Tuesday, June 27, 2017, Nassau police said. Credit: NCPD

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A Bellmore man was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property after police said he sold stolen jewelry and electronic devices to dealers on Christmas Eve.

Nassau County police Burglary Pattern Team detectives and Garden City police said Brian Tierney, 23, of Henry Street, was arrested Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. after being located on Ring Road in Garden City.

Tierney was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Police said that on Dec. 24 Tierney sold four watches valued at about $4,700 to Collectors Coin & Jewelry on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park, then sold about $1,500 worth of unspecified “electronic devices” to a PayMore store on nearby Broadway.

Police said the items were determined to be proceeds from the burglary of a home on St. James Street in Garden City on Dec. 23 — and said the subsequent investigation led them to Tierney.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?