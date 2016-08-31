East Hampton man charged with DWI in serious crash, cops say

A 37-year-old East Hampton man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after an early morning crash Wednesday in Springs that left a passenger in his SUV seriously injured, East Hampton Town police said.

Mark M. Wesnofske was driving a 2002 Land Rover south on Three Mile Harbor Road when he lost control near Squaw Road at 2:52 a.m., crashing into a wooded area, police said.

A passenger, whose named was not released pending notification of next of kin, was airlifted by Suffolk County police medevac helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Wesnofke suffered a head injury in the crash and was transported by Springs Fire Department ambulance to Southampton Hospital. He was later arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to call town police at 631-537-7575.