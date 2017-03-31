Police: Elmont man charged with heroin possession, sale

An Elmont man has been arrested and charged with several counts of drug possession and sale, Nassau County police.

Kenneth Mateo, 45, was arrested at his home on Caroline Avenue on Thursday and was arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead on five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.

He was ordered held on $100,00 bond, $50,000 cash bail.

Mateo had sold heroin to another person several times earlier this month, police said.

An investigation by narcotics vice squad detectives and officers from the Fifth Precinct Special Patrol Team led to Mateo’s arrest, police said.

After his arrest, he gave written permission to search his home, where investigators found 535 glassine envelopes of what is believed to be heroin, a quantity of marijuana and more than $3,000 in cash, police said.