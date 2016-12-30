Long Beach ex-con faces burglary, kidnap charges, cops say

A Long Beach man on Christmas Day broke into a woman’s residence, held a loaded handgun to her head and then led police on a brief chase before being arrested, authorities said.

Lachance Bryant, 31, is charged with burglary, kidnapping, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, Long Beach police said.

At his appearance Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, his bail was set at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond, court records show.

Police said Bryant forcibly entered a woman’s residence near Park Place and West Park Avenue on Christmas Day and responding Long Beach officers spotted him fleeing.

He was arrested near the Long Beach railroad station and found to be in possession of two handguns, according to reports.

Court documents say Bryant held a loaded gun to the woman’s head and threatened to kill her.

Bryant has been arrested before in Long Beach. He served 5 years in prison for a 2005 conviction for first-degree attempted assault, state prison records show.

In March 2015, he was arraigned on second-degree attempted murder charges accusing him of shooting a man in the chest with a birdshot, according to authorities.

No public record of the 2015 attempted murder case against Bryant now exists, according to the clerk’s office in Nassau County Court. In general, criminal cases that end in a defendant’s favor are sealed.