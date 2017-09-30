Police looking for 5 masked suspects who robbed Long Island home

Nassau detectives are looking for as many as five masked and armed suspects who they said beat, burned and tied up an Elmont man in his home Friday afternoon and made off with his Xbox console and games.

Fifth Squad detectives said the victim was confronted in the kitchen of his home on Ludlam Avenue at about 2:15 p.m. by five men who were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts — and two of whom held handguns.

Detectives said the suspects kicked the victim and tied him up with an extension cord while searing his skin with a hot butter knife. The victim freed himself and called police after the suspects left the house, police said.

The suspects are described as slim and wearing black hooded sweatshirts, black sweatpants and sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.