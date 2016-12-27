Arrests linked to fatal heroin overdose, cops say

A police sting prompted by two heroin overdoses — one fatal — led to the arrests of three people, who then gave police information leading to another arrest, Nassau police said on Tuesday.

Police said they used the information to locate the person who they said supplied the drugs and did undercover buys in Port Washington, Valley Stream and Woodside, Queens.

On Monday, Jacklyn Seitz, 21, and Ata Korkut, 26, both of Franklin Square, sold heroin to another person “for an agreed upon amount of money,” the police statement said.

Later that night, the duo, joined by Scott Moser, 28, of Valley Stream, sold heroin to another person.

The overdoses both occurred last week; the fatal one was in Malverne.

The buy and bust operation in Woodside, Queens, led to the arrest of Jemaly Thelusma, 27, who possessed 130 glassine envelopes of heroin, police said.

Seitz, Korkut and Thelusma were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Moser faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal facilitation.

The four suspects were arraigned on Tuesday in First District Court, Hempstead, police said.