Suffolk Police: Man attempts to rob Melville bank

Suffolk County police are searching for a man they said tried to rob a Melville bank but walked out empty-handed Thursday morning.

The man, wearing a black mask, entered the Citibank branch at 425 Broadhollow Rd. at about 11:25 a.m. He placed a bag on the counter and a teller backed away, police said.

The man handed a note demanding cash to a second teller, who also backed away. The man then fled the bank.

Police said he appeared to be 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with a medium build.

Detectives are asking those with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.