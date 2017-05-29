Police: Man exposed himself outside Northport Stop & Shop

A Huntington Station man was arrested Monday morning after exposing himself outside a Northport grocery store, Suffolk County police said.

Ricardo Reyes-Benitez, 28, is charged with public lewdness, police said in a news release.

He is to be held overnight at the Second Precinct and arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Reyes-Benitez exposed himself in front of a customer in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop on Fort Salonga Road around 7:50 a.m., police said.