Police: Man exposed himself outside Northport Stop & Shop
A Huntington Station man was arrested Monday morning after exposing himself outside a Northport grocery store, Suffolk County police said.
Ricardo Reyes-Benitez, 28, is charged with public lewdness, police said in a news release.
He is to be held overnight at the Second Precinct and arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.
Reyes-Benitez exposed himself in front of a customer in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop on Fort Salonga Road around 7:50 a.m., police said.