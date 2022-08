A Coram man was shot multiple times by another man Tuesday night inside his apartment on Kiowa Court, Suffolk County police said.

The unidentified victim, 24, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said there has not been an arrest in the shooting at 10:10 p.m., and detectives “do not believe this is a random incident.”

Police provided no other details.