Police: Man sought in robbery at Port Jefferson pool hall

Suffolk County authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man being sought in connection with a February robbery at a Port Jefferson pool hall.

According to a news release, the Feb. 27 robbery occurred at about 3:40 a.m. at J & F Billiards on Main Street when two men stole jewelry, a cellphone and money from another man.

Suffolk County police said a 24-year-old Bay Shore man was previously arrested in the case but they are still looking for the second suspect.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.