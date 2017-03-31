Mastic man drove drunk with 9-year-old daughter, say cops

A Suffolk deputy sheriff on Friday charged a Mastic man with violating Leandra’s Law — driving while intoxicated with his 9-year-old daughter in tow — after he noticed the suspect was speeding and failing to stay in traffic lanes on Sunrise Highway, officials said.

Darrell Mims, 40, had bloodshot eyes, unsteady movements, the scent of an alcohol on his breath and slurred speech when Deputy Sheriff Thomas Young of the Sheriff’s Proactive Impaired Driving Enforcement program encountered him in a westbound lane of the highway at about 1 a.m. near Exit 37 in Lindenhurst, said Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Sharkey.

Mims was driving a 2006 BMW despite having a suspended license due to a conviction for driving while ability impaired by alcohol, officials said.

Mims was charged Friday with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child as passenger, or Leandra’s Law, endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and other traffic violations, officials said.

Mims’ daughter was turned over to the custody of her mother.

He was arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip and held on $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash bail. His attorney could not be reached for comment.