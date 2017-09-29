Police: Motorcyclist charged with reckless driving, fleeing cops

An Oceanside man who was among dozens of motorcycle operators doing dangerous stunts and defying police on Nassau County highways in July has been arrested, Nassau County police said.

Dean Wroblewski, 25, was arrested Thursday and was awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on July 18 in Seaford, “a patrol officer observed dozens of motorcycles traveling eastbound on Sunrise Highway . . . stopping traffic while performing dangerous stunts,” police said in a news release.

The group then headed north on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, “and was observed by responding officers driving in a reckless manner,” police said.

“Officers activated emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Two of the operators positioned their motorcycles to box the officer in, preventing the traffic stop,” the news release said.

“The male operator of a red Kawasaki continued to commit numerous VTL [Vehicle and Traffic Law] infractions while refusing to pull over for police,” the release said.

Police did not say what led them to Wroblewski, but said that he was riding the red Kawasaki.

Wroblewski was charged with obstructing governmental administration, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, reckless driving and 24 vehicle and traffic violations, police said.