Long IslandCrime

Police: Nurse punched paralyzed Coram vet ‘several times’

Licensed practical nurse Areatha Pickens, 44, of Coram, was charged...

Licensed practical nurse Areatha Pickens, 44, of Coram, was charged with assault Friday, June 30, 2017, after punching a paralyzed vet, Suffolk County police said. Credit: SCPD

By Joan Grallajoan.gralla@newsday.comJoanGralla

A licensed practical nurse was arrested Friday morning after punching a paralyzed Korean War veteran “several times” near his eye because he told her employer she was tardy, police said.

The 83-year-old victim, a paraplegic since a 1975 motor vehicle crash, was confined to a stretcher when the assault at his Coram home fractured an orbital bone; he was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital, Suffolk police said in a statement.

Areatha Pickens, 44, of Flores Lane, Coram, was charged with assault; she is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?