Attempted robbery at Mobil gas station in Riverhead, cops say

The suspect pointed a handgun at a gas station attendant in Riverhead late Tuesday, demanded cash, but fled empty- handed after “a brief confrontation,” police said.

Now, Riverhead Town police said detectives are searching for the would-be armed robber — and are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-727-4500, extension 327.

The robbery occurred at the Mobil gas station on Old Country Road just before 10:45 p.m., police said.

Police said the employee told them the suspect entered the station, pointed the gun at him — and demanded money.

Instead, the employee resisted and a confrontation ensued, causing the robber to flee without taking anything.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said the suspect was last seen running toward Pulaski Street. A search of the area failed to locate him.