Attempted robbery at Mobil gas station in Riverhead, cops say
The suspect pointed a handgun at a gas station attendant in Riverhead late Tuesday, demanded cash, but fled empty- handed after “a brief confrontation,” police said.
Now, Riverhead Town police said detectives are searching for the would-be armed robber — and are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-727-4500, extension 327.
The robbery occurred at the Mobil gas station on Old Country Road just before 10:45 p.m., police said.
Police said the employee told them the suspect entered the station, pointed the gun at him — and demanded money.
Instead, the employee resisted and a confrontation ensued, causing the robber to flee without taking anything.
Police said the suspect was last seen running toward Pulaski Street. A search of the area failed to locate him.