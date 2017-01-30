Police probe report of swastika on Jericho sidewalk

Nassau police are investigating a report that a swastika was found left onto a sidewalk in Jericho Sunday morning.

Second Squad detectives said a woman walking her dog in front of the the Matthew D. Lynch Field, along Hazelwood Drive and Merry Lane, called police to report seeing a swastika drawn on the ground with “Silly String” or a similar product.

When police arrived on the scene at about 10:22 a.m. they did not see the swastika, but did see the “Silly String” on the ground,” police said. The woman provided police with a photo of the swastika that she took at about 8:20 a.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477