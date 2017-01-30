Long IslandCrime

Police probe report of swastika on Jericho sidewalk

By Laura Figueroalaura.figueroa@newsday.comLaura_Figueroa

Nassau police are investigating a report that a swastika was found left onto a sidewalk in Jericho Sunday morning.

Second Squad detectives said a woman walking her dog in front of the the Matthew D. Lynch Field, along Hazelwood Drive and Merry Lane, called police to report seeing a swastika drawn on the ground with “Silly String” or a similar product.

When police arrived on the scene at about 10:22 a.m. they did not see the swastika, but did see the “Silly String” on the ground,” police said. The woman provided police with a photo of the swastika that she took at about 8:20 a.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477

Laura Figueroa Hernandez is the White House correspondent and previously covered New York City politics and government. She joined Newsday in 2012 after covering state and local politics for The Miami Herald.

