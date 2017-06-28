Police probe robbery of Lukoil gas station mini-mart

He robbed a gas station mini-mart at gunpoint Tuesday night in North Massapequa, Nassau County police said.

Now, police are searching for the masked robber who they said may have fled the scene in a brown Hyundai Elantra driven by a female accomplice.

The robbery occurred at a Lukoil mini-mart on North Broadway at 10:55 p.m. Police said the robber entered the mart, flashed a silver handgun and ordered the attendant to take cash from the register and place it into a blue duffel bag. The robber, cash in hand, then fled on foot toward North Linden Street, where police said he may have entered the Hyundai, driven by a woman believed to be in her 50s.

Police said the clerk was not injured in the robbery. Police did not detail the amount of cash taken.

The robber wore a black ski mask, a gray hoodie and jeans. Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.