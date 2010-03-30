Police say they found car from fatal Moriches hit-and-run

Suffolk police said they have found the car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run collision early Tuesday that left an East Moriches woman dead.

The victim, Jennifer Karbownik, 26, was crossing Montauk Highway near the intersection of James Hawkins Road at 1:27 a.m. when she was struck, Suffolk County police said.

The driver left the scene, police said. Karbownik was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for the investigation until about 6 a.m., police said.

Seventh Precinct detectives said they later located the car they believe hit Karbownik, who was walking with a friend. The friend was not hurt.

Police declined to provide details about the vehicle as the search for the driver continues. No arrests have been made.