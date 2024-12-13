Police searching for man who tried to abduct student in West Babylon

Suffolk County police are searching for a man who approached a West Babylon High School student Thursday and tried to lure her into his car.

Police said the man approached the teenager, who was walking north on Arnold Avenue at about 2:20 p.m.

The man, who was described as in his 20s, with brown hair and a beard and mustache, was wearing a black Nike sweatsuit when he pulled up in a silver or white four-door sedan, according to a letter sent by the Babylon School District to parents.

The man approached the girl at Arnold and Elmwood roads, less than a mile from the high school, when he asked the student to get into the car, Deputy Superintendent Shawn Hanley said in the letter.

The man then left the car and tried to get the girl into the car. The girl was able to run away, and her family called police, according to the school district.

School officials urged parents to talk to their children about what to do when confronted by strangers and to look for suspicious activity, and to report any to police.

The suspect has not been identified. Suffolk County First Squad detectives are investigating the confrontation.