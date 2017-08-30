Police seek man who stole cash from DJM Laundry in Coram

Who stole cash from a laundry service in Coram? That’s what Suffolk County police want to know as they ask the public’s help locating the suspect.

Police said the man was seen on video surveillance prying open a cash drawer at DJM Laundry Services on Glenmere Lane at 9:18 p.m. on July 17. He then fled the scene in “an older model pickup” with a “wooden frame along the bed of the truck,” police said. The suspect is believed to be about 40 years old. Police said he stole $380.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.