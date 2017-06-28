Police: SUV driver who crashed into Coram nail salon sought

The driver crashed a white Lincoln Aviator into a nail salon in Coram earlier this month, then fled.

Now, Suffolk County police have released surveillance footage of the vehicle — and are asking your help in locating it.

The incident occurred at the back of Your Nail Spa III on Route 112 at about 9 p.m. on June 11, police said.

Police said the building, located in the Handy Pantry shopping center, sustained “significant structural damage” and said the vehicle sustained broken taillights, a shattered rear windshield and a shattered driver’s side window before fleeing.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.