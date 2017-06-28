Long IslandCrime

Police: SUV driver who crashed into Coram nail salon sought

Suffolk County police are looking for the person who fled...

Suffolk County police are looking for the person who fled the scene after crashing this white Lincoln Aviator into the rear of Your Nail Spa III on Route 112 Coram on June 11, 2017. Credit: SCPD

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

The driver crashed a white Lincoln Aviator into a nail salon in Coram earlier this month, then fled.

Now, Suffolk County police have released surveillance footage of the vehicle — and are asking your help in locating it.

The incident occurred at the back of Your Nail Spa III on Route 112 at about 9 p.m. on June 11, police said.

Police said the building, located in the Handy Pantry shopping center, sustained “significant structural damage” and said the vehicle sustained broken taillights, a shattered rear windshield and a shattered driver’s side window before fleeing.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?