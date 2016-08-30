Police: Teen arrested after jumping from Fire Island ferry

A Manhasset teenager who jumped into the water from a moving Fire Island ferry faces jail time and a fine of up to $25,000, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was not hurt after he jumped at about 10:20 p.m. Monday from the 80-foot Fire Island Belle as it approached the Bay Shore ferry terminal, police said.

He went from the boat into Penataquit Creek and, after the ferry was safely docked, Capt. Victor Klipp Jr. helped him aboard and detained him until police arrived, according to a news release.

Police did not identify him in the release because of the level of the offense and his age. They said Marine Bureau officers arrested him for disorderly conduct, a violation punishable by up to 15 days in jail.

A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Station at Fire Island also responded and initiated an investigation into a violation of 46 U.S. Code Section 2302, interfering with the safe operation of a vessel, punishable by a civil penalty of up to $25,000, police said.

Sixty passengers and three crew members were on board at the time; no one was injured.

The teenager is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.