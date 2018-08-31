Port Jefferson fatal shooting suspect identified; police ask for help

Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help Friday in finding a man suspected of killing another man during a billiards hall dispute in July in Port Jefferson.

Police released pictures of a man named Alejandro Vargas-Diaz, 36, and said detectives had determined he shot and killed Albert Luis Rodriguez Lopez, 27, of Selden, about 8:30 p.m. on July 22 at Billiards DBM on Main Street.

Police did not say how they determined Vargas-Diaz was the shooter.

Police said the suspect also goes by the names Alejandro deVargas-Diaz and Robin Vargas and that he has ties to Brooklyn, Queens, Paramus and Paterson, New Jersey, and Hartford, Connecticut.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for the suspect's arrest, and anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477, police said.

In July, police identified the victim as Albert Luis Lopez Rodriguez. Police said Friday morning that the last name had been incorrect at the time.