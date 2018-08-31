Long IslandCrime

Port Jefferson fatal shooting suspect identified; police ask for help

Suffolk County police investigate the scene of the fatal shooting...

Suffolk County police investigate the scene of the fatal shooting inside Billiards DBM on Main Street in Port Jefferson on July 22. Right, Alejandro Vargas-Diaz in a photo provided by police, who said he is wanted in the killing. Credit: Composite photo; Christopher Sabella, left, and SCPD

By William Murphybill.murphy@newsday.com

Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help Friday in finding a man suspected of killing another man during a billiards hall dispute in July in Port Jefferson.

Police released pictures of a man named Alejandro Vargas-Diaz, 36, and said detectives had determined he shot and killed Albert Luis Rodriguez Lopez, 27, of Selden, about 8:30 p.m. on July 22 at Billiards DBM on Main Street.

Police did not say how they determined Vargas-Diaz was the shooter.

Police said the suspect also goes by the names Alejandro deVargas-Diaz and Robin Vargas and that he has ties to Brooklyn, Queens, Paramus and Paterson, New Jersey, and Hartford, Connecticut.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for the suspect's arrest, and anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477, police said.

In July, police identified the victim as Albert Luis Lopez Rodriguez. Police said Friday morning that the last name had been incorrect at the time.

