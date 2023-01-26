Cops: Student, 12, threatened Port Jeff school staffer

The Suffolk police are investigating an alleged threat made by a student at Jefferson Academic Center in Port Jefferson against a member of the school's administrative staff, authorities said.

Officers from the Sixth Precinct responded to a call at 11:15 a.m. Thursday reporting a 12-year-old student at the school on Spring Road had made a verbal threat toward the staff member, according to the police.

Details about the nature of the alleged threat were not immediately released and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The school was still compiling information and was expected to release a statement later Thursday, said an official with Jefferson Academic Center.

Jefferson Academic Center is part of Eastern Suffolk BOCES and designed for "special education and non-classified “at risk” students who require an alternate approach to learning," according to the school's website.