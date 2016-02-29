Port Jefferson Station unlicensed driver hits car, pole, flees, cops say

An unlicensed driver hit another car head-on, crashed into a telephone pole and then fled the scene of the Port Jefferson Station crash Sunday morning, Suffolk police said.

Joseph Mango, 27, of Port Jefferson Station was driving a 1995 Cadillac east on Route 347, when he crossed over to the westbound lanes and struck a 2011 Honda and a telephone pole near Davis Avenue about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Mango fled on foot but was caught a short distance away by officers, police said.

Mango was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Mango was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said, adding it was not known if he is going to be admitted or released into police custody Sunday night.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Honda’s occupants, a man and a woman, were treated at hospitals for minor injuries.