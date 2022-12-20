Mineola Man faces arson charge for fire at Portuguese Heritage Society

A Mineola man faces an arson charge for allegedly setting a fire last summer in the basement of the Portuguese Heritage Society, Nassau Police said.

Manuel Reis, 59, of Berkley Road, was charged Saturday with third-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief in connection with the fire, according to police.

Reis was previously arrested four days after the July fire and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, police said.

Detectives from the Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad responded shortly before 11 p.m.on July 10 to 133 Willis Avenue in Mineola for a report of a fire, authorities said.

An unknown person poured a flammable substance in the basement window and set it on fire before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, Nassau Police said at the time.

The Garden City Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, which did not cause any reported injuries.

Reis was arraigned Dec. 17 at First District Court in Hempstead. Records show his case was adjourned until Tuesday.

He was released at the time with probationary conditions.