Dendrick Emery, U.S. Postal Service employee, stole $6,500 in checks from mail, Suffolk County DA says

A United States Postal Service employee faces multiple charges after an investigation found he stole about $6,500 in checks from the mail and then remotely deposited the money into his bank account during his work shifts, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Dendrick Emery, 42, of Brooklyn, was arraigned on Thursday on third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and official misconduct, prosecutors said.

An investigation by the USPS Office of Inspector General, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations found that between Feb. 3, 2023, and May 4, 2023, Emery, while employed by the postal service as a mail handler, allegedly stole four separate checks from the mail stream totaling $6,486.12 and remotely deposited them into his personal bank account.

He worked at Mid-Island Processing Facility in Melville and had been employed by USPS since 2021, a spokesperson for Tierney's office said. The spokesperson did not comment on if the money had been returned to their senders.

Emery was arrested by investigators on Wednesday.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He was released without bail and is due back in court on June 20.

“Today’s arrest of a U.S. Postal Service employee is the result of law enforcement’s commitment to root out corruption and protect Long Islanders from criminal opportunists willing to jeopardize the public’s wellbeing for their own financial gain,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York Special Agent in Charge Ivan J. Arvelo.