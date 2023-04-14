Freeport man exposed himself to girl, 10, near Walmart in East Meadow, Nassau police say 

A 10-year-old girl walking with her mother near a Walmart in East Meadow on Thursday afternoon was approached by a man and observed him exposing himself, Nassau police said.

Rory K. Anderson, 28, of Freeport, was captured on surveillance video that officers were checking in a separate larceny probe of the Hempstead Turnpike store, police said.

Police also allege that Anderson was responsible for "accessing and manipulating" the social media account of a 25-year-old woman without her permission on Nov. 2.

Anderson was charged with public lewdness, endangering the welfare of a child, stalking, harassment, exposure of a person and unauthorized use of a computer.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Anderson is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.