Alleged puppy heist in Point Lookout leads to robbery, stalking arrest

An Oak Beach woman sold a German shepherd puppy, then stole it from its new owner in a brazen daytime robbery Thursday, Nassau police said.

In a news release Friday, police said they arrested Elizabeth Dolce, 52, on Thursday and charged her with third-degree robbery in connection with the alleged incident involving a 4-month-old puppy named Fritz.

Dolce also faces a stalking charge, according to court records.

They show Dolce pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Friday before Judge Charles McQuair in Nassau County District Court. The judge released her from custody on her own recognizance while the case is pending and issued a temporary order of protection in the case, the records also show.

The Legal Aid Society of Nassau County is representing Dolce. Her attorney couldn't be immediately reached Friday by phone.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said Fritz’s owner, a 42-year-old woman, was walking him in Point Lookout near Glenwood Avenue and Beech Street shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when she was approached by another woman who "forcefully took her dog," then fled in a black Subaru.

Police said their investigation led them to Dolce’s home, where they arrested her without incident. Dolce had sold the dog for $200 to the victim earlier this month and had since been contacting the victim about the dog, even showing up at her home, according to the allegations.

Dolce is scheduled to make her next court appearance Jan. 13. She couldn’t be reached by phone Friday.