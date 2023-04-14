6-foot-long python seized from West Babylon home, state says

A 6-foot-long reticulated python was seized from a West Babylon home last month, after investigators were tipped off by members of the public responding to the death of another snake found in Suffolk County, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said.

That snake, a 14-foot-long reticulated python, was found “curled up in a ball” on a Medford road on Feb. 14, the DEC said.

The discovery of that first creature prompted several calls offering tips about possible owners, the DEC said.

The West Babylon snake's owner did not own the first python, the agency said in a bulletin Thursday.

“Reticulated pythons are dangerous constrictors native to Asia, capable of reaching lengths of more than 20 feet and illegal to possess in New York without a special permit,” the DEC said.

The West Babylon python owner was ticketed on March 29, and the snake was sent to an out-of-state reptile center, the DEC said.