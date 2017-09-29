Queens DA: Hicksville man gets 15 years for assaulting cop

A Hicksville man who rammed his car into a Nassau County police officer in Queens has been sentenced to the maximum of 15 years in prison, officials said.

Muhammad Ali, 24, was sentenced Thursday in state Supreme Court in Queens, the Queens district attorney’s office said.

A jury convicted Ali in April of assault for hitting the officer on Jan. 5, 2014, in Jamaica Estates while a team of Nassau officers was trying to arrest him in connection with an earlier robbery in Hicksville, officials said.

Four plainclothes special operations officers in two vehicles had approached Ali, police said at the time.

The officers saw Ali get into a vehicle, blocked him in, approached on foot and identified themselves, police said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As Ali drove at the officers, one of them shot him in the chest, police said. The 46-year-old officer who was injured had been on the force for 20 years, police said.

Police said at the time that Ali has a police record that is 19 pages long. He said Ali had been arrested nine times since Feb. 7, 2011, six on felony counts, including one violent felony, and three misdemeanors.

It was not known how many of those arrests resulted in convictions.