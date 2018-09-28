Cops: Man knocked out pedestrian, raped her near Freeport Northeast Park

A woman walking near a Freeport park early Friday was attacked by a man who knocked her out and raped her, police said.

The 36-year-old woman was on Parsons Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when the attacker "struck her in the face, knocking her unconscious," Nassau County police said in a statement. "When she woke up, she realized she was being sexually assaulted."

The attacker then fled the scene near Freeport Northeast Park and is being sought. He was described as a 5 feet, 7 inches or 5 feet, 8 inches tall "with a slight to medium build" and "wearing blue jeans and a long green shirt," police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

She does not appear to know the suspect, said Det. Vincent Garcia, a Nassau police spokesman.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Detectives urge anyone with information to anonymously call 911 or the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022.