Cops: Man knocked out pedestrian, raped her near Freeport Northeast Park
A woman walking near a Freeport park early Friday was attacked by a man who knocked her out and raped her, police said.
The 36-year-old woman was on Parsons Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when the attacker "struck her in the face, knocking her unconscious," Nassau County police said in a statement. "When she woke up, she realized she was being sexually assaulted."
The attacker then fled the scene near Freeport Northeast Park and is being sought. He was described as a 5 feet, 7 inches or 5 feet, 8 inches tall "with a slight to medium build" and "wearing blue jeans and a long green shirt," police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
She does not appear to know the suspect, said Det. Vincent Garcia, a Nassau police spokesman.
Detectives urge anyone with information to anonymously call 911 or the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022.