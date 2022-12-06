Raymond Bouderau, Jacqueline Jewett charged in $1M Sag Harbor, Manhattan burglaries

A filmmaker and his sometime girlfriend face multiple charges in connection with the theft of more than $1 million in cash, jewelry and other valuables from homes in Sag Harbor and Manhattan belonging to the significant other of the woman's ex-boyfriend, Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said Tuesday.

The items, which included multiple firearms and more than two dozen bottles of wine, were stolen during two burglaries in September at the victim's homes while she was out of town, authorities said.

Investigators began unraveling the scheme after video surveillance footage and information obtained from license plate readers placed a pickup truck registered to one of the suspects, Raymond Bouderau, 49, of Manhattan, near the scene of both burglaries, authorities said. A search warrant led to the Nov. 30 recovery "of many of the proceeds of the Sag Harbor burglary" from Bouderau's Manhattan residence, prosecutors said in a news release. Bouderau and his alleged accomplice, Jacqueline Jewett, 57, of Connecticut, were arrested afterward.

"The investigation of these alleged crimes revealed a criminal plan that reads like a movie script, a bad movie script," Tierney said Tuesday at a news conference. "Jewett and Bouderau were involved in an on-again, off-again boyfriend girlfriend relationship. They targeted the victim because she was in a relationship with Jewett's ex-paramour."

Bouderau, who according to his online biography is the Rockaway, Queens-born CEO and executive producer of Living the Dream Films, was charged with first-degree grand larceny, two counts of second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree conspiracy. Jewett was charged with first-degree grand larceny and second-degree burglary. She "made admissions as to her role in the burglaries," prosecutors said in the news release.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Both were arraigned Friday in East Hampton Town Justice Court before Judge Steven Tekulsky, who ordered Bouderau held without bail. Jewett was ordered held on bail of $400,000 bond or $200,000 cash, with a $650,000 partially-secured bond alternative.

Officials said Bouderau is represented by Legal Aid.

Jewett's Mineola-based attorney, Gerard C. McCloskey, said of his client: “She’s pled not guilty,” adding: “She’s a 57-year-old woman who has never been in any legal trouble in her life.”

Bouderau and Jewett conspired to burglarize the residences in Sag Harbor and Manhattan on Sept. 25, knowing the victim would be out of town, officials said.

The Sag Harbor burglary was reported on Sept. 27, authorities said, noting that investigators found the home had been accessed using a forced entry through a basement window, with electrical lines cut and circuit breakers tripped.

The victim discovered a Manhattan residence was also burglarized the same day, authorities said.

Investigators then obtained video surveillance from both residences, as well as Apple iCloud and license plate reader data.

"Jewett allegedly secretly gained access to the ex-paramour's iCloud account where Jewitt accessed information about the victim's residences and her possessions," Tierney said at the news conference. "Jewett then shared that iCloud information with her boyfriend, Bouderau … and the two of them together conspired to burglarize the victim's two residences."

With James Carbone