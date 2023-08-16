Central Islip man indicted in fatal pedestrian crash, Suffolk DA says

A Central Islip man was indicted on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian last month, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A grand jury indicted Raynard Williams, 47, after he was charged with striking Paul Benjamin, 68, of Central Islip, as he was crossing the street July 31 at Carleton Avenue and Elmore Street in Central Islip, according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Williams was driving a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, heading south on Carleton Avenue, when he struck Benjamin at the intersection with his vehicle and drove away without stopping to help or calling 911.

Benjamin was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

“This defendant allegedly fled the scene after knowingly striking Paul Benjamin, leaving him to die in the street. Those alleged actions are inexcusable,” District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a news release.

Williams’ attorney could not be reached for comment.

Williams pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday where bail was set at $75,000 or $150,000 bond. Judge Steven Pilewski also suspended his driver's license.

Prosecutors said authorities used video surveillance from nearby businesses, including a 7-11 that showed Williams’ vehicle striking Benjamin. The video shows Williams pulling into the parking lot, looking back down the road and then getting into his vehicle and driving away.

Police used other footage and license plate readers to detect Williams’ license plate. Suffolk County police found the Hyundai two days later outside Williams’ home and he was arrested Aug. 3.