Registered nurse, formerly at Good Samaritan Hospital, accused of 'violently' slamming 2-day-old infant

A nurse who formerly worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip has been arrested on charges that she “violently" slammed a two-day-old infant face down into his bassinet in a February incident captured on video by the newborn’s father, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Amanda Burke, 29, of Holbrook, voluntarily turned herself into police to face a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child. She received a desk appearance ticket and will be arraigned May 3, prosecutors said.

The district attorney's office did not provide details on the baby's condition.

“The allegations against [Burke], who is someone entrusted with the care of our most vulnerable citizens, are truly disturbing,” Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement.

According to the district attorney's office: "Burke approached the newborn while he was lying in a bassinet, lifted him up, quickly flipped him over, and violently slammed him face down on the bassinet."

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The infant’s father recorded the incident through the nursery window and the child’s mother confronted Burke before notifying other hospital nurses.

A registered nurse working in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit at the time, Burke’s employment was terminated within hours of the Feb. 6 incident after the baby’s mother reported the alleged abuse, prosecutors said.

Burke’s defense attorney, Robert C. Gottlieb, of Manhattan, called his client an “exceptional, caring and loving nurse.”

“[She] has always provided safe care for every infant,” Gottlieb said. “The filing of criminal charges based on the evidence in this case is preposterous. This case has no place in criminal court and we will prove that.”

Gottlieb declined to answer additional questions about the incident or his client’s employment history.

A spokesperson for Catholic Health, which operates the hospital, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said they have notified the New York State’s Department of Education’s Office of Professional Discipline about the findings of their investigation, but Burke’s license to practice as a registered nurse has not been suspended.