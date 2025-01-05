Patrick Wall, 25, damaged homes on purpose to inflate repair costs, Nassau police say

Nassau County police have arrested a man they say scammed multiple elderly individuals.

Patrick Wall, 25, damaged homes on purpose to inflate the cost of repairs while doing construction work in victims’ homes between September 2023 and January 2025, according to police.

Wall, who police said is homeless, allegedly contacted homeowners as a masonry worker offering to repair parts of their homes. As work continued, his clients eventually suspected he was scamming them and called police, according to an incident report.

Wall has been charged with multiple counts of grand larceny, conspiracy, scheme to defraud and criminal mischief, as well as multiple Town of Hempstead violations.

Wall pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Sunday in Hempstead.

“We pled not guilty this morning. He stands by that plea," said attorney James D'Angelo, of Central Islip, who is representing Wall. "We’re going to fight all of these charges in court.”

Police have asked anyone who feels they may have fallen victim to the alleged scam to call detectives at 516-573-6354.