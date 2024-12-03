Tierney: Retailers, law enforcement targeting shoplifters in Suffolk

Suffolk County authorities have partnered with large chain-retailers to identify and prosecute repeat-offending shoplifters, District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Monday.

The Suffolk County police and the District Attorney’s Office have been working with national retailers for the past year and identified at least 13 serial shoplifters who targeted stores in the county up to 20 times and were each sentenced to at least a year in jail.

Tierney announced the first results of the Retail Protection Partnership on Monday, working countywide with each Suffolk police precinct. He said the partnership would continue to identify and prosecute repeat offenders and look to work with additional stores and local businesses.

"I don't think there's any secret that, both nationwide and particularly here in New York State, there has been a dramatic rise in both shoplifting rates and shoplifting arrests," Tierney said at a news conference at the police academy at Suffolk County Community College.

"In Suffolk County, it is not OK to steal other people's property," he added, "and we are going to continue to reiterate that point over and over until the message comes out."

Retailers are working with police and district attorney’s investigators on the task force to build cases against repeat offenders, including by attaching additional charges such as trespassing and burglary.

Stores taking part include Burlington, CVS, Home Depot, Home Goods, Lowe’s, Marshall’s, Stop & Shop, Target, T.J Maxx, Ulta and Walgreens.

"Our partnerships with local law enforcement are integral to identifying and dismantling the organized retail crime networks and habitual offenders that repeatedly target our stores," CVS said in a statement. "We are pleased to be part of the Retail Protection Partnership and look forward to continuing to collaborate with District Attorney Tierney as we work to combat organized retail theft in Suffolk County."

Suffolk officials did not provide specific data related to shoplifting and retail theft on Long Island, but Tierney said such crimes in the county have decreased slightly in the past year.

In 2022, retailers in New York State lost $4.4 billion in merchandise to retail theft, resulting in $176 million in lost tax revenue, Tierney said.

Retail theft-related crimes require police to issue appearance tickets in lieu of holding a suspect in custody. Prosecutors can seek a warrant after defendants fail to appear in court a second time, Tierney said.

Businesses can also partner with authorities to assess and improve security in stores.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget includes $5 million in tax credits for stores to improve security, including cameras, and more than $40 million in antitheft teams for state police and local law enforcement.

Prosecutors can also compile multiple shoplifting thefts to file increased charges such as grand larceny, said Christopher R. Herrmann, an associate professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

He said partnerships allow stores to better identify offenders to help law enforcement.

"Retail theft hurts the businesses, and it’s extremely discouraging with repeat offenders," Herrmann said. "It creates a lot of bad feelings between law enforcement and retailers. Stores have to deal with it themselves, by locking up merchandise. It can make shopping less efficient and at the same time, retailers don’t have any recourse while relying on law enforcement."