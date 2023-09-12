Dominick Umbrino of Ridge arrested on child pornography charges, police say

A 70-year-old Ridge man was arrested at his home on child pornography charges, New York State Police said.

Dominick Umbrino was charged Monday with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and three counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, both felonies, according to a release from East-Farmingdale-based Troop L.

"Our local Troop L's computer crime unit got a tip; it was investigated and we were able to get a search warrant for his residence," state police spokesman Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim said in a phone interview.

During a Monday search, troopers seized computers, hard drives and a cellphone with a “significant amount” of material, according to the release. Troopers from the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Computer Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Unit and Community Stabilization Unit participated in the investigation, according to the release.

Umbrino was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A request for comment left on a phone associated with Umbrino on Tuesday morning was not returned, and a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County District Attorney's office could not be reached. It was unclear if Umbrino had a lawyer.