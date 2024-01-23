Bulls rescued from Riverhead property, will be transferred to New Jersey

Three bulls are set to be transferred off a Riverhead property Tuesday, joining nearly 100 other animals rescued from the vacant ranch since a man was arrested after killing a dog there.

Ten piglets, 50 chickens and roosters, three cows, goats, sheep and a bunny, have already been rescued from the property.

Humaine Long Island’s president and executive director John Di Leonardo described the location as an unlicensed slaughterhouse.

The bulls, named Artie, Robert and Steve, will be transferred Tuesday to the Tamerlaine Sanctuary and Preserve in Montague Township New Jersey, Di Leonardo said.

Someone may have tried to steal the bulls Saturday because a hole been cut in the fence of an area containing the animals. he said.

“From being slated for slaughter to being hidden from authorities and then nearly heisted, the harrowing adventure of these three sweet bulls finds a happy ending at Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve, a 336-acre vegan sanctuary where they will be loved and never eaten,” Di Leonardo said in a statement.

The animals were discovered on the property after a 1-year-old German shepherd was taken to a veterinarian hospital in Westbury on Jan. 10. The dog, named “Blitzkrieg,” had been found shot and paralyzed in a pen on the property next to a dead goat.

Investigators with the Suffolk County district attorney’s Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team were summoned and found eight other dogs living at the property. They also learned that Carlos Lauro, 76, had previously shot and killed a German shepherd puppy on the property, prosecutors have said.

Lauro pleaded guilty last week in court to the unjustified killing of an animal. He was sentenced to a year in jail and prohibited from owning any animals for at least 20 years. He was originally charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, three counts of neglect of an impounded animal and several unclassified misdemeanors.

Di Leonardo said Lauro treated the property as an illegal slaughterhouse, advertising organic meat for sale by appointment only.

Authorities found 10 freezing piglets, about four months old, shivering in a pile to stay warm. Two of the piglets were adopted at a vegan preserve in Pennsylvania. The other eight pigs are at a shelter awaiting new homes.

Many of the other animals were malnourished, underweight and sick. Despite their conditions, Di Leonardo said many, including the bulls and the bunny, grew to be friendly.

Several goats were also injured or limping, possibly due to lack of care or hoof trimmings, Di Leonardo said.

“They were stranded, and it was snowing,” Di Leonardo said. “There was no food or water for a week for the pigs. We scooped them up and got them into a pen with some hay.”

Said Gabrielle Stubbert, executive director of Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve, in a statement: “In light of recent distressing revelations, our hearts ache upon discovering the immense suffering and loss of innocent lives inflicted by Carlos Lauro. While the shocking nature of these findings saddens us, it underscores the pressing need for action. With nearly 100 legal slaughterhouses and wet markets still operating in the New York City area, it is imperative that we intensify our efforts to put an end to the unnecessary anguish endured by animals and the associated health risks posed to NYC residents.”