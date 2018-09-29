Two seriously hurt in shooting outside Riverhead pub, police say

Two people were shot outside a Riverhead pub early Saturday following an argument, Riverhead Town police said.

Officers responded to The Caboose Pub at 133 Railroad Ave. at 1:42 a.m. on reports of shots being fired, police said.

Upon arrival, a 32-year-old man was found in his vehicle with gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the Peconic Bay Medical Center before being transferred to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries, officers said.

A 34-year-old woman also was shot and taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center with serious injuries prior to police arriving, officers said.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument in the parking lot that escalated. The scene of the shooting is near the Riverhead Long Island Rail Road train station.

The New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit responded and assisted with the crime scene investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-727-4500.