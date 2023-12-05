2 charged with grand larceny in theft of sunglasses worth $1,025 from Riverhead Tanger Outlet

A woman wanted by authorities in New Jersey was charged with grand larceny in Riverhead Monday, after she and another woman stole sunglasses worth more than $1,000 from a Tanger Outlet store, Riverhead police said.

Managers at the Sunglass Hut Store inside the Tanger Outlet complex on West Main Street alerted Riverhead police about the larceny just before 4 p.m., saying two women stole a pair of sunglasses valued at $1,025 and fled the store on foot, police said.

Patrol units located the women within the complex and placed them under arrest about 5 p.m. police said.

Lakeisha Mason, 33, of Brooklyn, and Kendra Patrick, 44 of Middletown, New York, were both charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, police said.

During the investigation, police learned that Mason was wanted by authorities in New Jersey on prior fraud charges. In addition to the grand larceny charge, she was charged as being a fugitive from justice, police said.

She is being held for arraignment and extradition proceedings.

Patrick was later released on an appearance ticket with a future court date, police said.