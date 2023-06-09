Cops: 'BB gun or gel pellets,' used in Deer Park road rage

A driver was hit with shots from a "BB gun or gel pellets," by another motorist Thursday morning in Deer Park in what Suffolk County Police described as a case of road rage.

The driver was approaching Commack Road and Marcus Boulevard about 11 a.m. when the suspect, in a black Hyundai shot the projectiles at him.

Police said when the driver got out of his vehicle to confront his attacker, the Hyundai driver exited the vehicle, pointed a black handgun at the victim, and fired two shots at both passenger-side tires of the man's vehicle.

The victim fled on foot and called police.

He "did not need medical attention" police said in a news release.

Police did not immediately release additional information, including a detailed description of the suspect, the model or year of the Hyundai, and the nature of the road rage incident between the two drivers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the First Squad at 631- 854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.